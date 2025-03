// response { "query": "*[

}", "result": {}, "ms": 2 } // payload query: *[ _type == "post" && slug.current == $slug && _id in path("drafts.**") ] | order(_updatedAt desc)[0] { _id, title, slug, body, authors[]-> } $slug: "here-s-a-2nd-draft"

Hi Sanity Supports. I have an app that makes a v1 query withCredential set to true. I can see from the devTools that the sanitySession cookie was included with the request. The user that is logged in is with Contributor role. However I got a response with empty result. while if I ran the same query in Vision, I got a result.