Sanity TypeGen is now generally available
TypeGen generates exact TypeScript types from your schemas and queries. So AI tools stop guessing and developers stop debugging phantom fields.
AI coding tools are only as good as the context you give them. Point Claude, Cursor, or Copilot at vague, or no, types and you get vague suggestions. Give them precise types and they autocomplete correctly, catch edge cases, and stop hallucinating field names.
Sanity TypeGen generates precise TypeScript types from your content schemas and GROQ queries. Which means that you (and your agents) get the most out of the flexbility of GROQ, without losing the power of a well-defined schema. Few, if any, CMSes out there give you this developer experience.
So instead of
event.format: string, you get
'in-person' | 'virtual'. Instead of
post.coverImage: any, you get the full image structure with
asset reference and optional
alt text. Your editor autocompletes GROQ projections. Your AI assistant stops inventing fields (🤞). Your types stay in sync with your content model.
TypeGen is now generally available in Sanity Studio v5 with automatic regeneration, consolidated configuration, and stable APIs. If you used the beta, the migration is straightforward, the breaking changes are intentional improvements that make generated types more accurate.
Types that stay in sync while coding
The most requested feature during the beta was automation. Manually running
sanity schema extract and
sanity typegen generate every time you changed a schema or query worked, but it was easy to forget and end up with stale types.
Now you can turn on automatic type generation with a single config option. When you enable
typegen.enabled: true, TypeGen will run automatically during
sanity dev:
// sanity.cli.ts import { defineCliConfig } from 'sanity/cli' export default defineCliConfig({ // …your project config typegen: { enabled: true, }, })
Running
sanity dev now watches your schema and query files automatically. If you're running a separate frontend repo, use the
--watch flag:
sanity typegen generate --watch
One config file, not two
TypeGen originally had
sanity-typegen.json for configuration. Now everything lives in
sanity.cli.ts alongside your other CLI settings.
// sanity.cli.ts import { defineCliConfig } from 'sanity/cli' export default defineCliConfig({ // …your project config typegen: { enabled: true, path: './sanity.types.ts', schema: './schema.json', generates: { './src/types.ts': { // custom generation options }, }, overloadClientMethods: true, }, })
The old config file still works but now shows a deprecation warning.
One caveat: if you’re in a mono repo where the studio and other apps are in different packages, you'll still need the JSON schema for those:
Enable
schemaExtraction.enabled: truein the studio's
sanity.cli.tsto produce the
schema.json.
Then point your frontend/apps repo's typegen config at that generated schema file.
Faster generation (with a progress bar, finally)
We rewrote the type generation internals with memoization, so updates in watch mode are significantly faster. You'll also see a progress indicator during generation so you know it's working. (No, we can’t promise we have finaly solved the halting problem.)
Smarter generated output
The generated types are now more accurate and easier to work with:
- Preserved casing: A query named
MyPageQuerynow produces
MyPageQueryResultinstead of
MypagequeryResult
- Correct non-identifier keys: Fields with kebab-case or special characters are now properly quoted
// Before type Post = { my-field: string // ❌ Invalid TypeScript } // After type Post = { 'my-field': string // ✅ Properly quoted }
- Smaller output: Array types now use an
ArrayOfutility type, reducing duplication and file size
Type utilities for real-world schemas
Two new utility types make it easier to work with complex content models. This is especially handy for landing page-type content that tends to get nested.
The
Get utility extracts deeply nested properties (up to 20 levels):
import type { Get } from '@sanity/codegen' import type { Page } from './sanity.types' // Extract a deeply nested type type HeroSection = Get<Page, 'sections', number, 'hero'> // No more juggling NonNullable and index access type OldWay = NonNullable<NonNullable<NonNullable<Page>['sections']>[number]>['hero']
The
FilterByType utility pulls specific types from unions using the
_type discriminator:
import type { FilterByType } from '@sanity/codegen' import type { PageBuilder } from './sanity.types' // Extract only hero blocks from a union of block types type HeroBlock = FilterByType<PageBuilder, 'hero'> // Works with multiple types too type ContentBlocks = FilterByType<PageBuilder, 'hero' | 'textBlock' | 'imageGallery'>
Framework support beyond Next.js
The TypeGen tooling now supports
@sanity/sveltekit
defineQuery imports and can parse
.svelte and
.vue files. Support for
.astro files was already available.
What “GA” means (and what it doesn't)
General availability means the TypeGen APIs are stable. The configuration format, CLI commands, and utility types won't change in breaking ways. Generated output will continue to improve, but those improvements will remain compatible with your existing code.
Some limitations remain:
- Cross-dataset references and some complex GROQ expressions still type as
unknown
Getting started
Setup depends on your project structure. Here are the three most common scenarios:
If you're running sanity dev or sanity build in your studio
In your studio, you typically want schema extraction enabled to generate the
schema.json file. If you only need the
schema.json (for example, to use in other packages), enable
schemaExtraction.enabled: true. If you also need types in your studio code (for custom components, etc.), add
typegen.enabled: true as well. Both control whether these processes run as part of
sanity dev and
sanity build commands.
// sanity.cli.ts import { defineCliConfig } from 'sanity/cli' export default defineCliConfig({ // …your project config schemaExtraction: { enabled: true, }, typegen: { enabled: true, }, })
Monorepo with separate studio and frontend packages
In your studio's
sanity.cli.ts, enable
schemaExtraction.enabled: true to generate the
schema.json file when you run
sanity dev or
sanity build. Add
typegen.enabled: true if you also want to generate types for use in the studio itself.
In your frontend packages, run
sanity typegen generate --watch and configure the path to point to the
schema.json generated by the studio. Since frontend repos don't use
sanity dev or
sanity build, you run the typegen command directly with the
--watch flag for automatic regeneration during development.
Studio embedded in another app
If your Studio is embedded on an app route (Next.js, Astro, Nuxt, etc.), you're not using
sanity dev or
sanity build to build your app. This means the
enabled flags won't help you. Instead, you'll need to run the CLI commands directly:
sanity schema extractto generate the schema JSON
sanity typegen generateto create types (use
--watchfor automatic regeneration during development)
Migrating from the beta
If you're using the beta, here's the migration path:
- Update to Sanity Studio v5
- Move config from
sanity-typegen.jsonto
sanity.cli.ts
- Regenerate types (expect diffs due to improvements)
- Enable automatic generation with
enabled: true
The breaking changes are intentional corrections that make the generated types more accurate.
Everything that changed since beta
Here’s the smørgåsbord of most of the things we improved:
- Automatic type generation during
sanity devand
sanity build
- Configuration moved to
sanity.cli.ts
- Progress indicator during generation
- Memoization for faster watch mode updates
- Preserved casing in generated type names
- Proper quoting for non-identifier keys
ArrayOfutility type for smaller output
Getutility for extracting nested types (up to 20 levels)
FilterByTypeutility for filtering union types
- Support for
@sanity/sveltekit
defineQuery
- Parsing support for
.svelteand
.vuefiles
@sanity-typegen-ignorecomment support
- Stable API surface (no more breaking changes planned)
The Sanity Learn course has been updated to reflect all these changes. If you're new to TypeGen or want to see the latest features in action, it's a great place to start.
Thanks to Kristoffer Brabrand, Rico Kahler, and Sindre Gulseth for the work here. And to everyone who tested the beta and provided feedback. If you run into issues or have suggestions, join us in the
#typescript channel in the Sanity community Discord.