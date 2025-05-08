Each month, I'll share my top 3 product updates, 2 insights/quotes from developers, and 1 community contribution.

Functions now include: create, delete, and update events instead of just the catch-all "publish" + two new boolean toggles for even more control! Check out John's video, which exemplifies how to use these small snippets of code to automate boring tasks like...

Adding redirects when slugs change

redirects when slugs change Fixing formatting issues in the body

Generating AI summaries of content changes

Want to get more inspiration? Head over to our Functions recipes landing page, where you can contribute with your own and get featured on our page.

Simon MacDonald, Staff Engineer at Sanity has contributed with not one, but two recipes "Post to Mastodon" & "Post to Bluesky" - automating the tedious task of cross-posting content to social platforms once you've published a blog post. I also sat down with Simon to talk about how to best test Functions (hint: there's more than one way, depending on whether you're testing one or more)

This month, the Canvas team focused on making collaboration feel natural for both writers and readers.

Document outlines help everyone navigate headings quickly—writers can jump between sections while drafting, readers can find exactly what they need to review.

View-only users can now reply to comments and get email notifications when @mentioned, so feedback flows without friction.

Comments are ordered by position in the document, letting you tackle feedback in the order it was meant to be tackled.

On top of focusing on collaboration, they've also spent time focusing on general UX—thanks to a mapping feedback pipeline, you can now let the engineers know in a thumbs up/thumbs down way how well content mapping works.

Last used badge

A much requested user feature: the "Last used" badge is now here.

It helps you avoid those annoying permission issues when you accidentally log in with the wrong provider.

Shoutout to Matthew Ritter, who tackled this small-but-mighty feature in his first month.

Happy "you can now upload avif" day

"Had 10 minutes to kill"

Above was Sindre's response when asked about AVIF support in our Discord #help channel. He shared a PR that shipped the feature (including additional support for HEIC as well!) that same day.

It's not always possible to go from request to solution in 24 hours, but it shows how asking can reprioritize something that was always important but got buried under other commitments.



"We want to push the boundaries in terms of what people think smaller teams are capable of."

Speaking to the team at Luxome - a luxury bedding and apparel company, they impressed me with how their whole team thinks about content operations—always finding and challenging things, not to be a nuisance, but to get better results for everybody. This mindset led to a complete content overhaul, moving from Shopify Liquid to Hydrogen & Sanity. The results speak for themselves: launching products in an afternoon that previously could take months, with a 99% Lighthouse Performance Score.

The sanity-advanced-validators package received this response from Knut: "This is rad, and some of these should probably be out-of-the-box validation methods." The community praised Eric for the great documentation and how easy it was to follow the examples.

Check out Eric's extensive list of examples, which includes these two (among other useful) examples:

fileExtension - enforcing that an uploaded file asset is of a certain format minDimensions / maxDimensions - Enforces that an uploaded image asset is at minimum / most certain dimensions.

Have any ideas of your own? Leave an issue and Eric has promised to try and "hack it out" for you!

That's it for this month!



