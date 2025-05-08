Staff Product Manager, Studio

We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager to join the amazing team that looks after the Sanity Studio. This is one of our most critical teams that has powered Sanity from day one and we have a very exciting roadmap ahead.

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this role, you will be responsible for driving the product vision of the Studio and working closely with your engineering team and the wider business to deliver a seamless editing experience for our customers. The Studio is at the heart of our ecosystem, serving thousands of daily active users in a real-time collaborative environment with extreme customization. It is completely open source and we have over 138 contributors to the project. Some of the things we’re working on include: deeper AI automations, improved editing experiences and personalization. You will be spearheading the continued development of the Studio.

Craft the vision and roadmap for Sanity’s Studio - where we get over 60k monthly active users editing, publishing and crafting content in our open source platform

Evolve the Studio and deeply integrate our new product features and AI into the platform

Bring in constant UX improvements and accessibility improvements based on customer feedback and our evolving platform

Collaborate with leaders across engineering, design, and solution engineering to shape your product solutions.

Bring clarity and simplicity to complex systems, delivering intuitive interfaces for managing content

Measure and monitor the effectiveness of the Studio, understanding the best ways customers navigate our studio, edit and publish

Bridging the gap between our new App SDK, Media Library and Canvas to build the ultimate content editing experience

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/ET)

You have a proven track record as a product manager, with experience working with platforms, data-oriented products, and developer frameworks

You are comfortable with JSON, API design, and technical product development

You have depth in experience with complex UX interfaces

You place client empathy at the forefront of your work, understanding the challenges and needs of developers and large enterprises

You communicate clearly, advocate for customer needs, and lead cross-functional teams towards innovative solutions

You balance immediate needs with long-term vision to strategically prioritize your domain

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.