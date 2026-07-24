This guide is for technical leaders and event organizers who are looking for alternative to a disjointed stack of subscriptions (a CFP platform, an email tool, a signage service) plus the glue code between them, and the glue is where conferences break.

It demonstrates how you can drive multiple channels with single-source-of-truth content, so if you change a session title, or the agenda, it will trickle out everywhere all at once. It also shows you how you can use AI to automate and assist editors, like pre-screening of talk submissions, conference chatbots, and conference operations.

This is a proof of concept, not a step-by-step tutorial, and the receipts are in the repo. You can clone it and test it out for yourself, and use it as a build pattern in agentic engineering. It’s (partly) pressure tested as the stack for our own conference, Everything *[NYC].

What you'll use

Here are the Sanity features that demonstrated in this guide:

Agent API : schema-aware AI operations on documents. Here it scores CFP submissions against criteria the organizers edit in Studio. (In code: client.agent.action.generate .)

: schema-aware AI operations on documents. Here it scores CFP submissions against criteria the organizers edit in Studio. (In code: .) Sanity Functions : event-driven serverless compute, declared in a Blueprint. Nine functions handle screening, emails, announcement fan-out, and conversation classification.

: event-driven serverless compute, declared in a Blueprint. Nine functions handle screening, emails, announcement fan-out, and conversation classification. Studio document actions : for the human gate. Accept, reject, and re-screen buttons that only appear when a submission is ready for review.

: for the human gate. Accept, reject, and re-screen buttons that only appear when a submission is ready for review. Portable Text email templates : acceptance and rejection emails are Sanity documents with variable interpolation, sent through Resend.

: acceptance and rejection emails are Sanity documents with variable interpolation, sent through Resend. Content Agent and Sanity Context: power the two Telegram agents (in code: the @sanity/agent-context package).

Automated pre-screening of the CFP pile

Your CFP closes with hundreds of submissions. They ended up in a form tool, so someone exports a spreadsheet and emails it to the program comitee. Three reviewers rate them in three tabs with three different ideas of what a 4 means. Accepted speakers get an email someone writes by hand, pasting the talk title from the spreadsheet. One paste goes wrong, and a speaker gets congratulated for someone else's talk. Then their name is typed again into the website CMS, and a fourth time into the schedule.

The same information, typed four times, with a reviewer bottleneck in the middle. And a lot of opportunities to err.

Folks’ time is better spent on building a great program, not all the manual operations that these things typically bring with them. That’s totally automate-able!

The pipeline is a status field

When someone posts a submission through the website, it is stored as a document with structured content, and the pipeline gets captured in its status field. From packages/sanity-schema/src/documents/submission.ts :

defineField({ name: 'status', title: 'Status', type: 'string', group: 'screening', description: 'Current status in the CFP pipeline. Moves from submitted → screening → scored → in-review → accepted/rejected/withdrawn.', options: { list: [ {title: 'Submitted', value: 'submitted'}, {title: 'Screening', value: 'screening'}, {title: 'Scored', value: 'scored'}, {title: 'In Review', value: 'in-review'}, {title: 'Accepted', value: 'accepted'}, {title: 'Rejected', value: 'rejected'}, {title: 'Withdrawn', value: 'withdrawn'}, ], layout: 'radio', }, initialValue: 'submitted', readOnly: true, }),

That readOnly: true means nobody can drag a submission to "accepted" by hand (but it’s easy to enable if that’s what you want). Status only changes through Functions and document actions, so no one can skip a step, and every downstream automation can trust what the field says. This is an example of how you can configure guardrails and processes for how your team works together.

The AI's output lands in a separate aiScreening object (score, summary, timestamp), also read-only, so the evaluation is visible but not editable (unless you want to).

The prompt is a document, and so are the criteria

The screening Function doesn't hardcode what a good talk looks like. It fetches two things the organizers own and can edit through the studio and their conference ops agent. The function that runs the AI-powered pre-screening fetches the criteria and instruction:

{ "criteria": *[_type == "conference"][0].scoringCriteria, "instruction": *[_id == "prompt.cfpScreening"][0].instruction }

The criteria live on the conference document as a weighted array (name, description, percentage weight, with a note that weights should sum to 100). The prompt lives in a prompt.cfpScreening document with liveEdit enabled. Change either in Studio and the next submission runs on the new rules. No deploy. This allows for rapid iteration to get it right, and organizationally, it also drives a common understanding of what makes for great talks for the event.

The seeded prompt is worth reading because it shows the variable convention:

Evaluate this CFP submission against the conference scoring criteria. Session title: $title Session type: $sessionType Abstract: $abstract Speaker bio: $bio Scoring criteria: $criteria Rate the submission on a scale of 0 to 100 based on: - Topic relevance and audience fit - Speaker expertise (based on bio) - Abstract quality and clarity - Session type appropriateness The score field must be a number between 0 and 100. Write a brief 2-3 sentence evaluation summary explaining the score.

You can also develop this system into taking accepted talks into account (to avoid repetition) and whatever other criteria that’s relevant.

The AI proposes, the Function commits

Here's the Agent API call from apps/functions/screen-cfp/index.ts :

const result = await client.agent.action.generate({ schemaId: process.env.SANITY_SCHEMA_ID!, documentId: data._id, instruction, instructionParams: { title: {type: 'field', path: 'sessionTitle'}, sessionType: {type: 'field', path: 'sessionType'}, abstract: {type: 'field', path: 'abstract'}, bio: {type: 'field', path: 'bio'}, criteria: { type: 'constant', value: criteria, }, }, target: {path: 'aiScreening', include: ['score', 'summary']}, conditionalPaths: { defaultReadOnly: false, }, noWrite: true, })

noWrite: true . The Agent API evaluates but doesn't touch the document. The Function inspects the result, rejects it if the score isn't a finite number or the summary is missing, clamps the score into range, and only then writes to the submission document.

The score is one LLM judgment, not a measurement. The criteria weights go into the prompt as text; the model doesn't do arithmetic with them. So the number's only job is to sort the review queue, and the summary next to it (two sentences on why the score) is the part reviewers actually use:

await client .patch(data._id) .set({ 'aiScreening.score': Math.round(Math.min(100, Math.max(0, score))), 'aiScreening.summary': summary, 'aiScreening.scoredAt': new Date().toISOString(), status: 'scored', }) .commit()

When screening fails, the Function says so where a reviewer will see it:

// Leave status as submitted on failure so it can be retried await client .patch(data._id) .set({ reviewNotes: `AI screening failed: ${error instanceof Error ? error.message : 'Unknown error'}. Manual review required.`, }) .commit()

The repo's architecture log states the governing rule as "AI enhances, it doesn't enable." We built the example so that it still works with AI features turned off, and every AI feature has a manual fallback. The failure path above is that rule as code. A dead API key means reviewers read submissions the old way. It never means submissions disappear.

Another Sanity Function triggers an email confirmation when someone has submitted their talk (and another when it’s accepted). The email templates are also editable in the Studio.

Humans makes the decisions

There is no auto-accept threshold anywhere in the codebase. We don’t think you would want to leave your event agenda purely to agents. The score sorts the review queue and weeds out obviously unqualified submissions. But people makes the call.

Custom document actions for accepting or rejecting a talk proposal

Automate speaker and session creation when accepted

When a reviewer clicks accept, the action performs a one-way transform: it creates a person document for the speaker, a personInternal document with a deterministic ID for the private data (email, travel status, notes), and a session document with the speaker referenced, then patches the submission to accepted . The spreadsheet-era retyping (speaker name into the website, again into the schedule) is gone because the website and the schedule builder read the same documents the action created.

A rejection is smaller, and the comment explains why:

await client.patch(id).set({status: 'rejected'}).commit() // The send-status-email function handles sending the rejection email

Declarative wiring

Triggers in the pipeline is a GROQ filter in sanity.blueprint.ts , which means that things happen only when certain content fields changes. The whole event architecture reads like a config file, here is how you define the screening trigger:

defineDocumentFunction({ name: 'screen-cfp', src: './apps/functions/screen-cfp', event: { on: ['create'], filter: '_type == "submission" && status == "submitted"', projection: '{_id, sessionTitle, sessionType, abstract, level, topics, submitterName, submitterEmail, bio, status, conference}', resource: {type: 'dataset', id: 'yjorde43.production'}, }, timeout: 60, }),

The status-change email uses delta::changedAny(status) , and the re-screen escape hatch fires only when a reviewer sets a submission back to screening: delta::changedAny(status) && after().status == "screening" . The email Function maps status to a template trigger, fetches the matching emailTemplate document (Portable Text with variable interpolation, editable in Studio, test-sendable before CFP season), and sends through Resend with a delivery tag. The acceptance email is content too: an organizer can reword it in Studio without touching code.

How one submission becomes a speaker, a session, and two emails

Speaker submits form (honeypot + validation, /api/cfp/submit) → submission document created (status: submitted) → screen-cfp Function: Agent API scores it (noWrite, validate, clamp) → status: scored, aiScreening populated → send-cfp-confirmation Function: confirmation email → Reviewer opens Studio, queue sorted by score → Accept action: creates person + personInternal + session → status: accepted → send-status-email Function: acceptance email from a Portable Text template → Website, schedule builder, and signage read the new session → Telegram attendee agent can answer questions about it

The submission document is the only state machine, so there's no sync between tools to break. Structured fields make the AI screening reliable (it evaluates abstract and bio , not a PDF attachment). And because accepted content lands as ordinary person and session documents, everything downstream is already wired to it. The loop from "stranger fills in a form" to "their face is on the hallway TV" crosses one dataset.

The CFP is one workflow of several on the same lake. Publish an announcement document and two Functions fan it out to email subscribers and a Telegram channel, with per-channel delivery tracking written back to the document, and an optional takeover on every venue screen.

One bot, two agents

The single source of truth pays off hardest in the Telegram (or whatever conversational platform you prefer to use) bot. An organizer on the move messages it "move the keynote to Main Hall" and Content Agent updates the schedule slot; the website and the venue screens follow, because they read the document the agent just changed.

Attendees who messages the same bot gets the conference concierge: An agent with read-only access through Sanity Context, answering "when is the GraphQL talk?" and “What is the WiFi password?” from the same documents.

One allowlist check in apps/bot/src/bot.ts decides which agent you're talking to, and the allowlist itself is content (the conference document's organizer list, joined to Telegram IDs):

if (await isAllowedOrganizer(userId)) { console.log(`[mention] organizer — routing to ops handler`) await handleOpsMessage(thread, message) } else { console.log(`[mention] attendee — routing to attendee handler`) await handleAttendeeMessage(thread, message) }

The ops agent's permissions are GROQ filters in apps/bot/src/ai/content-agent.ts , meaning that you can define what content types should be editable via the agent:

return contentAgent.agent(threadId, { application: { key: config.sanityAppKey }, config: { instruction: systemPrompt, capabilities: { read: true, write: true }, filter: { read: '_type in ["session", "person", "track", "venue", "room", "scheduleSlot", "submission", "conference", "announcement", "sponsor", "prompt"]', write: '_type in ["session", "person", "track", "venue", "room", "scheduleSlot", "submission", "conference", "announcement", "sponsor"]', }, }, });

The two filters differ by one type: the agent can read the prompt documents that steer it, but can't edit them. Neither filter includes personInternal , so the agent can't touch (or even read) the documents holding speaker emails and travel notes (unless you want to, which is merely just adding the document types to the arrays).

The ops agent does more than lookups. Content Agent drafts documents, and the API has a web search toggle, so sponsor intake becomes a hallway message:

Puma said yes to gold tier. Find their company info on the web and set up the sponsor doc for my review.

This prompt makes the agent research the company, draft a sponsor document on the gold tier, and then tell you to review it. The organizer reads the draft, fixes what the web might have gotten wrong, and publishes; it’s up on the website, and the sponsor reel on the venue screens picks it up from there.

Telegram is used as adapter in this example because it’s easy to add bots to the platform. But not the required architecture. The bot is built on the Chat SDK, which also speaks Slack, Teams, Google Chat, Discord, GitHub, and Linear; the agents and their filters carry over unchanged. You can even enable multiple platforms, including an embedded chatbot on your event website.

The concierge's boundary sits lower in the stack. It connects to Sanity Context's MCP endpoint with a Viewer-role token, so the API enforces read-only no matter what the model decides.

Both agents come with full build walkthroughs: the organizer agent and the attendee concierge.

Try it yourself

Clone the repository to your local environment and run it:

git clone https://github.com/sanity-labs/conference-starter cd conference-starter pnpm install cp apps/web/.env.example apps/web/.env.local cp apps/studio/.env.example apps/studio/.env.local cp apps/bot/.env.example apps/bot/.env pnpm tsx scripts/seed-prompts.ts # prompts, email templates, sample submissions pnpm dev

Deploy the Functions with pnpm blueprints:deploy , then submit a test proposal and watch it come back scored. The seeded submissions carry hand-written demo scores so the Studio looks alive before the Functions are deployed; a fresh submission is how you see the model score for real.

The docs for the pieces: the Generate action, Functions, and Sanity Context.

Already have a Sanity project? Don't read the monorepo yourself. Point a coding agent at the repo, describe what you need, and tell it to treat the code as patterns:

Read github.com/sanity-labs/conference-starter. I want CFP screening like theirs in my existing Sanity project: prompt as a document, noWrite scoring, human accept and reject actions. Adapt it to my schema.

The repo is built for this. It ships a CLAUDE.md and agent skills ( create-agent-with-sanity-context , telegram-ops-bot , chat-sdk ), so the agent finds the conventions without you narrating them. And the pieces stand alone (the prompt-as-document convention, the noWrite screening Function, the status-gated document actions), so ask for the one workflow you need, not the whole conference. If you'd rather lift code by hand, start with apps/functions/screen-cfp and apps/studio/actions .

What else is in the box

This repository comes with a lot of features and functionality. Some highlights:

Digital signage. A signageDisplay document type drives full-bleed TV routes with six display kinds, updated in seconds via live queries when the schedule changes.

A document type drives full-bleed TV routes with six display kinds, updated in seconds via live queries when the schedule changes. Conversation classification. A scheduled Function classifies bot conversations every 10 minutes, so organizers see what attendees actually ask about and where the content gaps are.

A scheduled Function classifies bot conversations every 10 minutes, so organizers see what attendees actually ask about and where the content gaps are. A markdown mirror and llms.txt , so agents that never load the website can still read the conference content.

, so agents that never load the website can still read the conference content. Custom scheduler app. Drag and drop sessions for multi-track and multi-room events using a custom app inside of the Studio.

Drag and drop sessions for multi-track and multi-room events using a custom app inside of the Studio. Editable email templates with placeholders. Customize emails that gets sent to speakers and add dynamic placeholders. Example integration using Resend.

More in this series

This guide is part of AI Content Operations, a series on building AI-powered content workflows with Sanity.