Installing Node.js

Node.js can be described as a tool to develop and run web-servers written in JavaScript (read more). In order to develop Sanity studios, you must have Node installed on your computer.

The Node people maintain a comprehensive guide to installing Node on whatever OS you may be running.

Notes on installing Node on macOS: The guide above mentions several different ways to install Node on macOS. It is our opinion that you should install Node via Homebrew. Follow this guide to get Homebrew, then just brew install node .

All set? Let's get started!