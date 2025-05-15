React Compiler and Sanity
Learn how to use the React Compiler with Sanity Studio, React 18 & 19, and for publishing Sanity plugins. Improve performance and reduce manual memoization.
Sanity Studio v3.65.0 introduced support for the React Compiler. The compiler improves performance by automatically optimizing component rendering. This reduces the amount of manual memoization developers have to do through APIs such as
useMemo and
useCallback.
If you use @sanity/pkg-utils and/or @sanity/plugin-kit to distribute custom plugins and tools on npm then it's also possible to use the compiler there.
Sanity Studio
Install the babel and ESLint plugins for the compiler
npm install --save-dev babel-plugin-react-compiler@beta eslint-plugin-react-compiler@beta
Setup your ESLint config to include the compiler
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"plugins": ["react-hooks", "react-compiler"],
"rules": {
"react-compiler/react-compiler": "warn",
"react-hooks/rules-of-hooks": "error",
"react-hooks/exhaustive-deps": "error"
}
}
You don't need to fix all the warnings before you can start using the compiler, you can incrementally adopt it.
It's also recommended that you have strictNullChecks enabled.
React 18
Install the
react-compiler-runtime package as a direct dependency
npm install react-compiler-runtime@beta
And add
reactCompiler to your
sanity.cli.ts configuration, and set
target to
'18'
import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'
export default defineCliConfig({
api: {
projectId: 'abc123',
dataset: 'production',
},
reactStrictMode: true,
reactCompiler: {target: '18'},
})
React 19
And add
reactCompiler to your
sanity.cli.ts configuration, and set
target to
'19'
import {defineCliConfig} from 'sanity/cli'
export default defineCliConfig({
api: {
projectId: 'abc123',
dataset: 'production',
},
reactStrictMode: true,
reactCompiler: {target: '19'},
})
Since React 19 has the compiler runtime built in there's no need to install
react-compiler-runtime.
Embedded Studios
If your studio is hosted inside something like a Next.js, Remix app or otherwise not using
sanity build and
sanity dev commands?
If so you'll have to enable the compiler through one of the methods documented here.
Publishing Sanity plugins and tools
Since the compiler needs to run on the original source code it's not possible for Sanity Studio's to compile the libraries they use. Instead, library authors need to ship compiled code to npm.
At Sanity we use @sanity/pkg-utils to build our libraries. It handles ESM, CJS, and even the React Compiler. Libraries like react-rx, @sanity/ui and @portabletext/editor, sanity, and @sanity/vision, are already shipping compiled code this way.
Start off by installing the ESLint and Babel plugins
npm install --save-dev --save-exact babel-plugin-react-compiler@beta eslint-plugin-react-compiler@beta
Your ESLint config should enable the compiler, as well as strict
eslint-plugin-react-hooks rules
{
"parser": "@typescript-eslint/parser",
"plugins": ["react-hooks", "react-compiler"],
"rules": {
"react-compiler/react-compiler": "warn",
"react-hooks/rules-of-hooks": "error",
"react-hooks/exhaustive-deps": "error"
}
}
You don't need to fix all the warnings before you can start using the compiler, you can incrementally adopt it.
It's also recommended that you have strictNullChecks enabled.
You also need to install the react-compiler-runtime if you support react 18
npm install --save-exact react-compiler-runtime@beta
It's very important that the direct dependency you use, use an exact version number.
Next, you add two lines of code to your
package.config.ts
import {defineConfig} from '@sanity/pkg-utils'
export default defineConfig({
// ... other stuff
babel: {reactCompiler: true},
reactCompilerOptions: {target: '18'}, // matches the minimum `react` major your library requires
})
Troubleshooting
Follow the official troubleshooting docs in case you run into problems. In our experience it's incredibly rare for the compiler to create a regression, it typically choses to skip over optimizing components it deems unsafe, or too complex to safely memoize.
Should a rare problem occur it's often enough to add
'use no memo' at the top of the affected file, to buy you time and find the fix. And then use ESLint with
eslint-plugin-react-compiler and
eslint-plugin-react-hooks to find issues that could be the root cause. Running React Strict Mode is also incredibly helpful to uncover root issues.
