Structure: Item returned no child
In most cases, you will want to return a child when a list item is clicked. If you are receiving this warning, your list has probably not defined a child/child resolver, or the child resolver is returning
undefined.
You usually want to specify a child for an item:
S.listItem()
.title('George R. R. Martin')
.child(
S.documentList()
.title('GRRM books')
.filter('_type == "book" && author._ref == "grrm"')
)
If you intentionally don't want to return any child, define the child or child resolver to be
null instead of
undefined:
S.documentListItem()
.id('grrm')
.title('George R. R. Martin')
.schemaType('author')
.child(null)
