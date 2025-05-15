Help articles

Structure: Item returned no child

In most cases, you will want to return a child when a list item is clicked. If you are receiving this warning, your list has probably not defined a child/child resolver, or the child resolver is returning undefined.

You usually want to specify a child for an item:

S.listItem()
  .title('George R. R. Martin')
  .child(
    S.documentList()
      .title('GRRM books')
      .filter('_type == "book" && author._ref == "grrm"')
  )

If you intentionally don't want to return any child, define the child or child resolver to be null instead of undefined:

S.documentListItem()
  .id('grrm')
  .title('George R. R. Martin')
  .schemaType('author')
  .child(null)
