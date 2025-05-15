Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Plugin is missing a sanity.json file Copy article

You're probably here because you tried to run sanity start , but got:

No "sanity.json" file found in plugin "my-plugin-name" See https://docs.sanity.io/help/missing-plugin-sanity-json

This can be fixed by adding a sanity.json file to the root level of the plugin in question. Also, you might want to define and/or implement a part , e.g.:

{ " paths " : { " source " : " ./src " , " compiled " : " ./lib " }, " parts " : [ { " name " : " part:@sanity/base/components/unicorn-slider " , " description " : " React component which provides a slider input " }, { " implements " : " part:@sanity/base/components/unicorn-slider " , " path " : " components/Slider.js " } ] }