Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Invalid shape of predefined choices Copy article

As a general rule, the list of possible choices for array types must only contain values of valid item types for the array.

{ type : ' array ' , name : ' colors ' of : [ { type : ' object ' , name : ' webColor ' , fields : [ { name : ' name ' , type : ' string ' }, { name : ' hex ' , type : ' string ' } ] }, { type : ' object ' , name : ' rgbaColor ' , fields : [ { name : ' name ' , type : ' string ' }, { name : ' r ' , type : ' number ' }, { name : ' g ' , type : ' number ' }, { name : ' b ' , type : ' number ' }, { name : ' a ' , type : ' number ' }, ] }, ], options : { list : [ // valid { _type : ' webColor ' , hex : ' 438D80 ' , name : ' Sea Turtle Green ' }, // valid { _type : ' rgbaColor ' , r : 161 , g : 201 , b : 53 , name : ' Salad Green ' }, // invalid (as of v3), object values can not be given a title { title : ' Sea Turtle Green ' , value : { _type : ' webColor ' , hex : ' C88141 ' , name : ' Tiger Orange ' }}, // invalid, missing _type { hex : ' 438D80 ' , name : ' Sea Turtle Green ' }, // invalid: hslaColor objects not valid for array { _type : ' hslaColor ' h: 0.02 , s : 0.93 , l : 0.71 , name : ' Salmon ' }, ] } }

A notable exception here is choices for primitive values, which can be given a display title by providing an object with title and value , where value is of a valid item type:

{ type : ' array ' , name : ' numbersAndAnimals ' of : [{ type : ' string ' }, { type : ' number ' }], options : { list : [ // valid: this array can contain strings ' sheep ' , // valid: this array can contain numbers 44 , // valid: array can contain strings and primitive values can be given a display-title { title : ' Cat ' , value : ' cat ' }, // valid: array can contain numbers and primitive values can be given a display-title { title : ' Hundred ' , value : 100 } // invalid: array can't contain booleans true , ] } }