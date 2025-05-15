Experimental feature: Spaces
A feature request we often get is the ability to switch between datasets from within Sanity Studio. This has a number of usages:
- Managing multiple departments within the same organization, each with their own, separate datasets, but all sharing the same schema.
- Modifying an existing schema type and testing how it works using a staging dataset.
- Using the same studio across multiple projects with separate sets of both documents and users.
To facilitate this, we are proposing "spaces". A space is simply a mapping from a name/title to an API config. Spaces can be configured in your studio's
sanity.json (under the
__experimental_spaces key). Here's an example:
{
"project": {
"name": "Studio with spaces"
},
"__experimental_spaces": [
{
"name": "production",
"title": "Prod",
"default": true,
"api": {
"projectId": "ppsg7ml5",
"dataset": "production"
}
},
{
"name": "staging",
"title": "Staging",
"api": {
"projectId": "ppsg7ml5",
"dataset": "staging"
}
}
],
"//...": "..."
}
This will render a dropdown to switch between spaces in the studio:
Switching to another space will connect to the dataset configured for that space.
Disclaimer: Experimental feature
Did we mention that this is an experimental feature? That means it may or may not become a feature in its current form. But we acknowledge the need for a feature that supports the above use cases.
Found bugs / have feedback?
Please. Do let us know, either by filing an issue on GitHub or ping us on Gitter.
List of things we'd love to get feedback on in particular:
- Naming things is hard. Is spaces a good word the feature? Maybe configuration is better? Suggestions?
- Would you expect to be able to search for content across spaces? Currently thats not possible.
- UX considerations: Would you expect to use one client to query for data across spaces, or would you typically configure one frontend per space.
- Other issues?
