Last updated May 15, 2025 Experimental feature: Spaces

A feature request we often get is the ability to switch between datasets from within Sanity Studio. This has a number of usages:

Managing multiple departments within the same organization, each with their own, separate datasets, but all sharing the same schema.

Modifying an existing schema type and testing how it works using a staging dataset.

Using the same studio across multiple projects with separate sets of both documents and users.

To facilitate this, we are proposing "spaces". A space is simply a mapping from a name/title to an API config. Spaces can be configured in your studio's sanity.json (under the __experimental_spaces key). Here's an example:

{ " project " : { " name " : " Studio with spaces " }, " __experimental_spaces " : [ { " name " : " production " , " title " : " Prod " , " default " : true , " api " : { " projectId " : " ppsg7ml5 " , " dataset " : " production " } }, { " name " : " staging " , " title " : " Staging " , " api " : { " projectId " : " ppsg7ml5 " , " dataset " : " staging " } } ], " //... " : " ... " }

This will render a dropdown to switch between spaces in the studio:

Switching to another space will connect to the dataset configured for that space.

Disclaimer: Experimental feature

Did we mention that this is an experimental feature? That means it may or may not become a feature in its current form. But we acknowledge the need for a feature that supports the above use cases.

Found bugs / have feedback?

Please. Do let us know, either by filing an issue on GitHub or ping us on Gitter.

List of things we'd love to get feedback on in particular:

Naming things is hard. Is spaces a good word the feature? Maybe configuration is better? Suggestions?

Would you expect to be able to search for content across spaces? Currently thats not possible.

UX considerations: Would you expect to use one client to query for data across spaces, or would you typically configure one frontend per space.

Other issues?