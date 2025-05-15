Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Incorrect location for reference options Copy article

The reference field allows you to define options for the input component. These options should be defined under the options key.

If you are encountering this error, it usually means that you've placed options on the root of the reference type instead of in the options object:

export default { name : ' blogPost ' , type : ' document ' , fields : [ // ... your other schema fields ... { name : ' author ' , type : ' reference ' , to : [{ type : ' person ' }], // INCORRECT: filter : ' age > 30 ' , // CORRECT: options : { filter : ' age > 30 ' } } ] }