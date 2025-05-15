Help articles
Object type has a invalid value for fields
Documents or object types must define which fields they have. The fields property must be an array of field definitions, where both
name and
type are required, and each field having a unique
name.
Additionally, field names must start with a letter from A-Z, and can can only include A-Z, numbers and underscore. We recommend using camel case convention for field names.
{
type: 'object',
name: 'myObject',
fields: [ // fields must be defined, and it must be an array
{
name: 'myField', // field name is required and must be unique
type: 'string' // field type is required
},
// ...
{
name: 'myField', // 💥 ERROR a field named "myField" is already defined on this object
type: 'string'
}
]
}
Previous
Structure: Action or intent requiredNext
`studioHost` and `externalStudioHost` properties deprecated
Was this page helpful?