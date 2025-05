Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Given type name is a reserved type Copy article

If you get this error, it means you most likely have tried to add a type to your schema that clashes with one of the builtin types. Currently the reserved types are:

any , array , block , boolean , date , datetime , document , email , file , geopoint , image , number , object , reference , slug , string , telephone , text , time , type and url .

If you got a type with one of these names in your schema, you'll have to give it another name or remove it.