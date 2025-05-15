How to migrate from date to richDate
We'll soon rename Sanity's internal
date type to
richDate. If you're not using
date, don't worry about any of the below.
This is unfortunately a breaking change. These are the three actions required of you:
1. Make your front-end(s) tolerate both the old and the new type
In a transition period, front-ends which consume Sanity documents and do conditional checks on
_type === 'date', should be updated to handle both the old
date type and the new
richDate type. If you don't do any checks on
_type === 'date', you can skip this step entirely.
Before:
if (value._type === 'date') {
// ... doing something with the date value
}
After:
if (value._type === 'date' || value._type === 'richDate') {
// ... doing something with the richDate value
}
Note: when all your date values are migrated (see pt. 3 below), you can safely remove the
value._type === 'date' check.
Also note that only the
_type attribute will change, so accessing the other attributes of your date object will work as before.
moment(person.bornOn.utc).fromNow() // <-- this will still work
2. Modify your schema
All
date fields must be changed.
From this:
{
title: 'Birthday'
name: 'bornOn',
type: 'date'
}
To this:
{
title: 'Birthday'
name: 'bornOn',
type: 'richDate'
}
Any options, as described in the date documentation, stay the same.
3. Migrate your data
All documents containing one or more
date fields must be changed to
richDate . We have written a script that does this automatically for you. This can be executed with the command line tool
npx , which has been shipping with
npm from version
5.2.0:
cd <your sanity studio project folder>
npx -p sanity-io/migrations date-to-richdate
Yes, but why?
We're of the opinion that the type named
date should be represented as a pure string (e.g.
'2017-02-08T01:30:00+01:00' or
'2017-02-08T00:30:00Z') instead of an object. Both because this the least surprising behavior and because it conforms with the
_createdAt and
_updatedAt fields which are automatically maintained by the data backend.
Shortly after all
date -->
richDate migrations are complete, we'll release a new version of Sanity which offers two distinct date types:
date (a string representation) and
richDate (an object representation).
Thanks for the patience!
Want to read the developer discussion? The issue is over here.
