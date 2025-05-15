Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 How to migrate from date to richDate Copy article

We'll soon rename Sanity's internal date type to richDate . If you're not using date , don't worry about any of the below.

This is unfortunately a breaking change. These are the three actions required of you:

1. Make your front-end(s) tolerate both the old and the new type

In a transition period, front-ends which consume Sanity documents and do conditional checks on _type === 'date' , should be updated to handle both the old date type and the new richDate type. If you don't do any checks on _type === 'date' , you can skip this step entirely.

Before:

if ( value . _type === ' date ' ) { // ... doing something with the date value }

After:

if ( value . _type === ' date ' || value . _type === ' richDate ' ) { // ... doing something with the richDate value }

Note: when all your date values are migrated (see pt. 3 below), you can safely remove the value._type === 'date' check.

Also note that only the _type attribute will change, so accessing the other attributes of your date object will work as before.

moment ( person . bornOn . utc ). fromNow () // <-- this will still work

2. Modify your schema

All date fields must be changed.

From this:

{ title : ' Birthday ' name : ' bornOn ' , type : ' date ' }

To this:

{ title : ' Birthday ' name : ' bornOn ' , type : ' richDate ' }

Any options, as described in the date documentation, stay the same.

3. Migrate your data

All documents containing one or more date fields must be changed to richDate . We have written a script that does this automatically for you. This can be executed with the command line tool npx , which has been shipping with npm from version 5.2.0 :

cd <your sanity studio project folder> npx -p sanity-io/migrations date-to-richdate

Yes, but why?

We're of the opinion that the type named date should be represented as a pure string (e.g. '2017-02-08T01:30:00+01:00' or '2017-02-08T00:30:00Z' ) instead of an object. Both because this the least surprising behavior and because it conforms with the _createdAt and _updatedAt fields which are automatically maintained by the data backend.

Shortly after all date --> richDate migrations are complete, we'll release a new version of Sanity which offers two distinct date types: date (a string representation) and richDate (an object representation).

Thanks for the patience!

Want to read the developer discussion? The issue is over here.