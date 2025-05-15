Help articles
Structure: Node ID required
All nodes within the desk structure has an ID assigned to it. Normally, the ID is assigned automatically based on the title of the item, but some items require a manually assigned ID.
One example of this is the document list item - its ID refers to a specific document ID, and as such it needs to be manually assigned.
Setting an ID can be done by calling the
id() method:
S.documentListItem()
.id('website-featured-articles')
.schemaType('article-set')
.title('Site config')
