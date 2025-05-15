Help articles

Specify API version when using custom document list filters

When specifying custom filters for document lists, we now require specifying an apiVersion. This can be set to the current date, e.g. v2025-02-19. See our API Versioning docs for more details.

Before:

S.documentList()
  .title('Posts')
  .filter('_type == "post" && $authorId == author._ref')
  .params({ authorId })

After:

S.documentList()
    .title('Posts')
    .apiVersion('v2025-02-19')
    .filter('_type == "post" && $authorId == author._ref')
    .params({ authorId })
)

