Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Source vs. compiled paths Copy article

What just happened? The CLI command sanity check is running in production mode, and got this error.

The reason may be that you have defined a compiled path in the sanity.json file in your Studio. This tells Sanity to look for the files in a different location when running in production mode.

Another reason may be that sanity check has found a Studio plugin which is published on npm with files that are not compiled.

The paths propery in a sanity.json file tells Sanity where to look for both compiled and uncompiled code files. Given the following sanity.json config:

{ " paths " : { " source " : " ./src " , " compiled " : " ./lib " }, " parts " : [ { " implements " : " part:@sanity/base/tool " , " path " : " my-tool/index.js " } ] }

Sanity will look for source files in ./src (relative to the location of the sanity.json file) and compiled files in ./lib . In the particular case above, the tool source should be in ./src/my-tool/index.js and the compiled version will end up in ./lib/my-tool/index.js .

If a plugin doesn't require any Babel compilation, the sanity.json for that plugin doesn't need a declaration of the paths property.

You can read more about sanity.json and parts.