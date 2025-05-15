Source vs. compiled paths
What just happened? The CLI command
sanity check is running in production mode, and got this error.
The reason may be that you have defined a
compiled path in the
sanity.json file in your Studio. This tells Sanity to look for the files in a different location when running in production mode.
Another reason may be that
sanity check has found a Studio plugin which is published on npm with files that are not compiled.
The
paths propery in a
sanity.json file tells Sanity where to look for both compiled and uncompiled code files. Given the following
sanity.json config:
{
"paths": {
"source": "./src",
"compiled": "./lib"
},
"parts": [
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/tool",
"path": "my-tool/index.js"
}
]
}
Sanity will look for source files in
./src (relative to the location of the
sanity.json file) and compiled files in
./lib. In the particular case above, the tool source should be in
./src/my-tool/index.js and the compiled version will end up in
./lib/my-tool/index.js.
If a plugin doesn't require any Babel compilation, the
sanity.json for that plugin doesn't need a declaration of the
paths property.
You can read more about sanity.json and parts.
Array member type name conflicts with built-in typeNext
Import: Asset has different target than source
Was this page helpful?