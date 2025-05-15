Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 `studioHost` and `externalStudioHost` properties deprecated Copy article

You can deploy more than a single studio or other Sanity-powered application. Learn how to use the right API to find out where they are located.

Your projects are no longer tied to a single Sanity Studio application - you can deploy multiple different studios which could all talk to one or more datasets and projects.

In the past, there were two properties attached to project information APIs that recorded information about the studio for that project, studioHost and metadata.externalStudioHost . These are no longer guaranteed to be present and does not reflect the full truth of deployed studios/applications for those that deploy multiple studios.

If you have a need to programmatically access a list of your studio deployments, let us know!