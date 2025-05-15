Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Incompatible combination of params and filter Copy article

The reference field allows you to define options for the input component, namely a GROQ filter and a set of parameters for this filter. You can either define the filter statically, OR you can use a function in order to derive the filter based on the surrounding document.

If you are encountering this error, it usually means that you've defined a function for deriving the filter, but has also defined a set of static parameters. The solution is to either use static values, or just use the filter function and return an object containing both the filter and the parameters:

export default { name : ' blogPost ' , type : ' document ' , fields : [ // ... your other schema fields ... { name : ' author ' , type : ' reference ' , to : [{ type : ' person ' }], options : { filter : () => { return { filter : ' age > $age ' , params : { age : 30 } } } } } ] }