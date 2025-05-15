Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Invalid part syntax Copy article

How parts are defined also defines how they behave.

An implementable part is defined by setting a name and a description . It should not have a path set. If you find yourself wanting to set a path, you probably want to do the following:

[ { " name " : " part:foo/bar " , " description " : " Some really good description " }, { " implements " : " part:foo/bar " , " path " : " ./some/part.js " } ]

A non-overridable part can be defined by setting a name and a path in the same declaration:

{ " name " : " part:@sanity/base/schema " , " path " : " ./some/schema.js " }