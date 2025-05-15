Help articles
Using listener with tokens is not supported in browsers
The browser implementation of EventSource does not allow for sending custom headers. Therefore, authenticating a listener request using a token will not work in browsers.
Gotcha
Configuring the sanity client using a token in the browser has security implications, and should only be done after a careful consideration.
Instead consider setting the visibility of your dataset to public or make sure users are logged in using cookies when accessing your frontend.
