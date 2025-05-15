Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Migrating the legacy webhook behavior to GROQ-powered Webhooks Copy article

If you need to recreate the previous webhook behavior – triggering on all changes, and on a dataset level rather than document-level – you can do so by following these steps:

Create a webhook set to trigger on create , update and delete

, and Leave the Filter field empty

Add the following to the Projection field

// webhook projection { " transactionId " : " Not supported " , " projectId " : sanity :: projectId () , " dataset " : sanity :: dataset () , " ids " : { " created " : [ select( before () == null && after () != null => _id ) ], " deleted " : [ select( before () != null && after () == null => _id ) ], " updated " : [ select( before () != null && after () != null => _id ) ], " all " : [ _id ] } }

You can also click this link to get a template with the settings described above.