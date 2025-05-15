Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Reference type has a invalid value for property "to" Copy article

All reference types must define what type of documents they may refer to. The " to " property must be an array of objects that describes the type of a valid reference. Each entry in to , must have a type -property which must be the name of a valid schema type.

{ type : ' reference ' , name : ' references ' , to : [ // The "to"-property must be set, and it must be an array of at least one type { type : ' author ' , // type is required title : ' Author ' }, { type : ' book ' , title : ' Book ' } ] }

To-types must be unique, or named

In order to know which type description a reference value belongs to, you can not add multiple entries to of with the same type, unless you also give them a name to tell them apart. This is therefore not allowed:

{ type : ' reference ' , name : ' authorReference ' , to : [ { type : ' author ' , title : ' Author ' }, { type : ' author ' , // 💥 ERROR will not be able to tell reference values apart title : ' Another author ' } ] }

Instead, you can name the reference type. This will work:

{ type : ' reference ' , name : ' authorReference ' , to : [ { type : ' author ' , title : ' Author ' }, { type : ' author ' , name : ' anotherAuthorReference ' , // all good title : ' Another author ' } ] }

The value of this definition will have its _type set to either author or anotherAuthor , depending on which of the type were selected when the value was set e.g.:

{ " _type " : " reference " , " _ref " : " 329e893ewi " }

Or:

{ " _type " : " anotherAuthorReference " , " _ref " : " 293e90iok3elwq213er " }