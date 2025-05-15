Help articles
Reference type has a invalid value for property "to"
All reference types must define what type of documents they may refer to. The "
to" property must be an array of objects that describes the type of a valid reference. Each entry in
to, must have a
type-property which must be the name of a valid schema type.
{
type: 'reference',
name: 'references',
to: [ // The "to"-property must be set, and it must be an array of at least one type
{
type: 'author', // type is required
title: 'Author'
},
{
type: 'book',
title: 'Book'
}
]
}
To-types must be unique, or named
In order to know which type description a reference value belongs to, you can not add multiple entries to of with the same type, unless you also give them a name to tell them apart. This is therefore not allowed:
{
type: 'reference',
name: 'authorReference',
to: [
{
type: 'author',
title: 'Author'
},
{
type: 'author', // 💥 ERROR will not be able to tell reference values apart
title: 'Another author'
}
]
}
Instead, you can name the reference type. This will work:
{
type: 'reference',
name: 'authorReference',
to: [
{
type: 'author',
title: 'Author'
},
{
type: 'author',
name: 'anotherAuthorReference', // all good
title: 'Another author'
}
]
}
The value of this definition will have its
_type set to either
author or
anotherAuthor, depending on which of the type were selected when the value was set e.g.:
{"_type": "reference", "_ref": "329e893ewi"}
Or:
{"_type": "anotherAuthorReference", "_ref": "293e90iok3elwq213er"}
