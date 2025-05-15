Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Structure: Schema type not found Copy article

This error occurs when the desk structure tries to find a schema type but did not find a match. Usually this is caused by a typo in the type name, or forgetting to import and include the document type in the studio schema definition.

First, check for any typos (obviously).

Secondly, check your schema definition (usually <your-studio>/schemas/schema.js ) and ensure that you have both imported and included the document type in the call to createSchema() :

import createSchema from ' part:@sanity/base/schema-creator ' import schemaTypes from ' all:part:@sanity/base/schema-type ' // Make sure you import the document type import someDocumentType from ' ./someDocumentType ' export default createSchema ({ name : ' default ' , types : schemaTypes . concat ([ // Make sure you include the type in this array: someDocumentType ]) })