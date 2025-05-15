Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Slug: `slugifyFn` renamed Copy article

The slug type has gotten a brush-up recently, and as part of this process the option slugifyFn has been renamed to the easier-to-write, easier-to-remember option slugify .

There are no changes to it's signature, but you can now return a promise should you want to generate the slug asynchronously:

{ title : ' Slug ' , name : ' mySlugField ' , type : ' slug ' , options : { source : ' title ' , slugify : value => someAsyncSlugGenerator ( value ) } }

The old option will still work for a number of upcoming releases, but will be removed at some point in the future.