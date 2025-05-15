Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Schema type is missing a required property Copy article

Every schema type needs both a type and a name property. The type specifies which type your schema type is (e.g. if its a document , an object or a string ). The type name is the name of which you will refer to this type later on. E.g. if you want to add a field that is a reference to a value of one of your own schema types, you will typically do something like this:

[ { // defines the schematype "author" name : ' author ' , type : ' document ' , fields : [ /*...*/ ] }, //... { // defines the schema type "book" name : ' book ' , type : ' document ' , fields : [ { name : ' title ' , type : ' string ' }, { name : ' author ' , type : ' reference ' , to : [ { type : ' author ' // <-- refers to the schema type "author" by its name } ] } } ]