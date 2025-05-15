Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Incorrect options declaration in reference Copy article

The reference field allows you to define options for the input component. These options should be defined under the options key and be an object.

If you are encountering this error, it usually means that you've defined an options key which is not an object:

export default { name : ' blogPost ' , type : ' document ' , fields : [ // ... your other schema fields ... { name : ' author ' , type : ' reference ' , to : [{ type : ' person ' }], // INCORRECT options : [{ some : ' option ' }], // CORRECT options : { some : ' option ' } } ] }