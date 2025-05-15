Help articles Last updated May 15, 2025 Array type cannot contain array member Copy article

All array types must define what kind of items they may contain. The " of " property must be an array of objects that describes the type of a valid item. Each entry in of , must have a type -property which must be the name of a valid schema type that is not an array - Sanity currently does not support arrays inside of arrays, also known as multidimensional arrays.

A common use case for multidimensional arrays is when you want to represent rows and columns. One possible solution in this example is to wrap each row in an object type:

export default createSchema ({ name : ' default ' , types : schemaTypes . concat ([ { name : ' row ' , title : ' Row ' , type : ' object ' , fields : [ { name : ' columns ' , title : ' Columns ' , type : ' array ' , of : [{ type : ' string ' }] } ] }, { name : ' someDocumentType ' , title : ' Some document type ' , type : ' document ' , fields : [ { name : ' rows ' , title : ' Rows ' , type : ' array ' , of : [{ type : ' row ' }] } ] } ]) })