Structure: Filter is required
Certain nodes within the desk structure requires a filter. A filter is the part of a GROQ-query which specifies which documents should be matched - the constraints of a query, if you will.
Let's imagine you want to run a query to find all documents that do not currently have a slug set (in a field called
slug). While the full GROQ-query would look like this:
*[!defined(slug.current)]
The filter of the query is simply:
!defined(slug.current)
Setting a filter can be done by calling the
filter() method:
S.documentList()
.title('Missing slug')
.filter('!defined(slug.current)')
