Content audit methodology is a structured, repeatable process for reviewing all your digital content. It starts with a content inventory (a complete list of pages and assets) and follows with a quality and performance audit to check how each item supports user needs and business goals. The outcome is clear decisions: keep, update, consolidate, or remove.

It typically covers scope setting, data collection (traffic, engagement, conversions, SEO), and qualitative checks like readability, inclusivity, and accessibility. Teams use spreadsheets, analytics tools, and crawlers, while platforms like Sanity help centralize content and integrate metrics from sources such as Google Analytics and Search Console. The method ends with a prioritized action plan, owners, and timelines—especially useful before a redesign or CMS migration.

A regular audit shifts focus from quantity to quality. It uncovers redundant, outdated, and trivial (ROT) items, highlights content gaps, and improves findability and SEO by fixing weak internal links, thin pages, and mismatched search intent. Trimming bloat speeds up pages, which supports accessibility and can lower hosting costs and emissions. You also reduce user confusion by eliminating conflicting or duplicate material, protecting brand trust.

On the business side, audits align content with current goals and messaging, assign clear ownership, and provide an actionable roadmap for updates. Teams often see higher engagement and traffic after addressing findings, while saving time during redesigns by not migrating low-value pages. The result is a manageable library that consistently supports user needs and measurable outcomes.

Start by defining goals and scope (sites, sections, languages). Build a content inventory via a crawler or sitemap export, then enrich it with quantitative data (sessions, rankings, backlinks, conversions) and qualitative checks (readability, inclusivity, accessibility, brand fit, search intent, uniqueness, and internal linking). Capture content owner, last updated date, and technical flags (e.g., slow pages, missing metadata) to provide context for decisions.

Evaluate and tag each item (keep, update, consolidate, remove), adding impact/effort estimates. Turn these into a prioritized backlog with owners, due dates, and required redirects. Use a shared spreadsheet or Sanity to centralize entries and surface metrics from Google Analytics and Search Console. Implement changes in sprints, monitor KPIs, and establish a review cadence to keep the inventory and audit current.

