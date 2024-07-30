Learn to set up a Sanity CMS project with TypeScript for seamless Angular integration. This guide covers creating a Sanity project, defining schemas, configuring Studio, and connecting to Angular. It builds on the previous @limitless-angular/sanity tutorial, completing your full-stack solution.
Part 2: Setting Up Your Sanity CMS Project with TypeScript
Hey there, Angular devs! Welcome back to our Angular + Sanity CMS adventure. In Part 1, we introduced Sanity CMS, Portable Text, and the @limitless-angular/sanity library I released. We set up our Angular app to render Portable Text content like a pro. Now, it's time to dive into the Sanity side of things!
In this second part, we're going to create and configure a Sanity project that'll be the backend for our Angular app. We'll cover:
Setting up a new Sanity project.
Defining our content schema using TypeScript.
Creating and managing content in Sanity Studio.
Getting our Sanity project to play nice with our Angular app.
By the end of this tutorial, you'll have a fully functional content management system powering your Angular application. Let's dive in! 🏊♂️
What to Expect from Sanity
Before we get our hands dirty, let's break down what Sanity brings to the table:
Sanity Studio: This is your content management dashboard. We'll run it locally during development, but it can be easily deployed for production use.
Schema as Code: You'll be defining your content models (schemas) with TypeScript. These definitions automatically generate the input fields in Sanity Studio.
API-first Approach: Sanity provides APIs to fetch your content, which we'll use with our Angular app.
Alright, let's get coding!
Step 1: Create a New Sanity Project
Let's create a new Sanity project using the following command:
npm create sanity@latest
Now, follow the prompts to set up your project:
"Create new project" and give it a cool name (I when with my-awesome-sanity-project because thy not?).
Use the default dataset configuration.
Select the project output path (hitting Enter works just fine).
For the project template, go for "Blog (schema)" - it's perfect for our needs.
When it asks about TypeScript, give it a resounding "Yes!"
Pick your favorite package manager (npm, yarn, or pnpm).
The CLI will then set up your project with the chosen configuration. Once complete, you'll see instructions on how to start your Sanity Studio, and we'll modify the basic blog schema in the subsequent steps.
Step 2: Navigate to Your Project Directory
Once the project is created, navigate to its directory:
cd my-awesome-sanity-project
Step 3: Define Your Schema
Now for the fun part - let's modify the blog post schema. Open the file schemaTypes/post.ts and update it with this TypeScript code:
This is your project's unique identifier and the name of your dataset. You'll need these for the next step, so keep them handy!
Step 7: Update Your Angular App
Now that your Sanity project is all set up and looking good, let's update the sanity-client.ts file in your Angular project with your actual project details:
import{ createClient }from'@sanity/client'exportconst client =createClient({
projectId:'your-actual-project-id',
dataset:'production',
useCdn:true,
apiVersion:'2023-05-03',// Use today's date in YYYY-MM-DD format});
Don't forget to replace 'my-first-blog-post' with an actual slug from your Sanity project.
Congratulations! You've just completed an exciting journey through Angular and Sanity CMS. Let's take a moment to reflect on what we've accomplished and where you can go from here:
An Angular frontend that leverages the latest features, such as standalone components, signals, and the new control flow syntax.
A flexible Sanity CMS backend, complete with a custom schema and improved Studio experience.
Key Takeaways
Sanity's Improvements: Sanity brings a streamlined setup process and an enhanced Studio experience.
TypeScript All the Way: From Angular to Sanity, we've used TypeScript throughout, ensuring type safety and improving developer experience.
Seamless Integration: The @limitless-angular/sanity library makes it surprisingly easy to bridge the gap between Angular and Sanity.
Final Thoughts
The combination of Angular and Sanity CMS gives you a solid foundation for building content-rich, dynamically updated web applications. Whether you're creating a blog, a portfolio, or a complex web app, you now have the tools to manage your content effortlessly and display it beautifully.
Happy coding, and may your content always be structured and your components forever standalone! 🚀✨
