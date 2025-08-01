Setting up a Default Relay State for IdP Initiated - SAML Logins
How to safely, securely, update your identity provider's (Idp) signing certificate within Sanity. During this process, it's a good idea to keep two windows side by side:
You will need to be an admin on both the project and organization within Sanity. You will also need access to your update cert in the Idp
Sanity treats each sign-in method as a separate account, even if the email is the same. For example:
These accounts are distinct and may have different permissions.
Ensure you have a non-SSO admin account for backup access to your org. This is especially important if your SSO configuration fails. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact Sanity support.
Go to your Idp. Copy the current certificate in case you need to revert. (Make sure you have another admin account that can log in with email/password instead of SSO before rotating! Or you will be locked out). You can now rotate the signing certificate in your Idp.
During this time, where you have a new signing certificate in your Idp and it is not updated in Sanity your users may see an error:
{"statusCode":422,"error":"Unprocessable Entity","message":"Invalid signature"}It is necessary to have an alternate account that can sign in with email and password that has organizations permissions.
In your Sanity SSO settings, scroll down to your X.509 certificate. Copy the current certificate and save somewhere in case you need to revert.
Remove the current certificate and copy in the new certificate from your Idp.
Click Save.
Your certificate is now updated. You should now be able to log out and log back in with SSO.
