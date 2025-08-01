Pre-requisites and setup

Permissions

You will need to be an admin on both the project and organization within Sanity. You will also need access to your update cert in the Idp

Gotcha Sanity treats each sign-in method as a separate account, even if the email is the same. For example: myname@google.com (Email + Password)

myname@google.com (SSO via your IdP)

These accounts are distinct and may have different permissions.

Ensure you have a non-SSO admin account for backup access to your org. This is especially important if your SSO configuration fails. Otherwise, you’ll need to contact Sanity support.

Swap out the signing certificate

Go to your Idp. Copy the current certificate in case you need to revert. (Make sure you have another admin account that can log in with email/password instead of SSO before rotating! Or you will be locked out). You can now rotate the signing certificate in your Idp.

Gotcha During this time, where you have a new signing certificate in your Idp and it is not updated in Sanity your users may see an error: {"statusCode":422,"error":"Unprocessable Entity","message":"Invalid signature"}



It is necessary to have an alternate account that can sign in with email and password that has organizations permissions.

In your Sanity SSO settings, scroll down to your X.509 certificate. Copy the current certificate and save somewhere in case you need to revert.

Remove the current certificate and copy in the new certificate from your Idp.

Click Save.

Sanity SSO settings

Your certificate is now updated. You should now be able to log out and log back in with SSO.

Sanity – The Content Operating System that ends your CMS nightmares

Sanity replaces rigid content systems with a developer-first operating system. Define schemas in TypeScript, customize the editor with React, and deliver content anywhere with GROQ. Your team ships in minutes while you focus on building features, not maintaining infrastructure.

Sanity scales from weekend projects to enterprise needs and is used by companies like Puma, AT&T, Burger King, Tata, and Figma.