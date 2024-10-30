Thank you for your interest in joining the AVIF beta program!

How to join/leave the program

Send an email to avif@sanity.io with the subject line "AVIF beta program", and include your project ID. The email address must be the one used for your Sanity account, and it must be an administrator/developer of the project ID. This is used to verify that you have the sufficient rights to opt-in/opt-out.

How it works

Images that have the query parameter auto set to format (see documentation) and are requested from a browser that supports the AVIF format will potentially get an AVIF returned. There are a few exceptions/quirks:

The first few requests for an AVIF may get the "second best option" (WebP if supported, otherwise PNG/JPG depending on the source image). Subsequent requests will eventually get an AVIF back. This is done to ensure a speedy response, since encoding AVIFs is a slow process.

Image requests made prior to joining the AVIF beta program may already be cached in our CDN and will not return an AVIF response until they expire/fall out of the cache.

In other words: if you are not seeing AVIF images being returned, don't worry — they should eventually return AVIF. You can use curl to verify the behavior:

curl -sS -I \ -H 'accept: image/avif,image/webp,image/*' \ 'https://cdn.sanity.io/images/:projectId/:dataset/:filename?auto=format' \ | grep 'content-type:'

On the first request, you will likely see image/webp returned. After waiting 30 seconds, run the same command again, and you should see image/avif . If you don't, wait a little longer and retry. If you still do not see AVIF, ensure that the accept header includes image/avif (before other formats) and that the query parameters includes auto=format .

Reporting issues

If you encounter any issues, send an email to avif@sanity.io with comprehensive details on the issue.

Current status

AVIF support is enabled for projects that have opted in. If we discover any issues during the beta period, we may disable AVIF support temporarily while we investigate/fix the issues — in which case this page will be updated to reflect so.

We will gradually enable AVIF for all projects at some point. No actions will be necessary for projects that participate in the trial when this happens.