Plugin is missing a sanity.json file
You're probably here because you tried to run
sanity start, but got:
No "sanity.json" file found in plugin "my-plugin-name"
See https://docs.sanity.io/help/missing-plugin-sanity-json
This can be fixed by adding a
sanity.json file to the root level of the plugin in question. Also, you might want to define and/or implement a
part, e.g.:
{
"paths": {
"source": "./src",
"compiled": "./lib"
},
"parts": [
{
"name": "part:@sanity/base/components/unicorn-slider",
"description": "React component which provides a slider input"
},
{
"implements": "part:@sanity/base/components/unicorn-slider",
"path": "components/Slider.js"
}
]
}