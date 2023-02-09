Best-in-class newspaper CMS
Newspaper CMS - Build your newspaper with Sanity
Take your newsroom anywhere—even mobile!—with a fully decoupled open source React-based CMS.
Write and edit content from mobile
Ever worked with a truly responsive CMS? Tweak anything, anywhere. Publish faster than anyone.
Incredibly extensible workflows
Build a custom, collaborative editorial pipeline without breaking a sweat.
Rich text has a whole new meaning.
With Portable Text, your prose comes with a fully extensible data layer. Build anything.
Powering exceptional digital experiences everywhere
Voted #1 by developers
In the 2022 JAMStack Community Survey, Sanity has the highest satisfaction score for content platforms.
It's the fastest, most flexible way to structure and deliver content to digital products.
Find out why and get started in minutes.
Handcraft a perfect workflow
Three rounds of edits? Fact-checkers after the fifth draft? Giant Kanban boards? Cut the overwhelm out of your editorial pipeline with Sanity's custom workflows. Easy to set up, fully extensible to any workflow you need.
Add document badges
Ditch the Kanban app and add the status of your stories to the content itself.
Build custom document actions
Do anything to your content with the press of a button. Proofread, update values, assign tasks—anything.
The power of React, at your fingertips
With React hooks, any member of your team can perform complex, custom operations on your data.
Sanity is a step beyond your average "CMS", and out of all the headless products I've worked with (which is probably all of them now), it's by far the best. Structured, connected content FTW!
Publish seriously engaging content.
See how your content is performing at the same place you're writing it. Create and use pre-existing plugins for testing, optimization, and SEO and enjoy them in a single, user-friendly interface.
Build at the speed of the news cycle
Deploy one of our templates and start publishing content in minutes.
Clean Next.js site with Sanity Studio
A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.
Blog with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Personal Website with Built-in Content Editing
A Sanity-powered personal website with built-in content editing and instant previews.
Demand more from your content management system
Get ahead of the competition with the world's most cutting-edge digital publishing platform.
npm create sanity@latest
Last updated February 9, 2023