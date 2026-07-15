B2B Catalog Template

A catalog website template for wholesale distributors and B2B product companies, built with Next.js 14 (App Router), Sanity v3 and Tailwind CSS.

The niche feature is **on-the-fly branded PDF catalogs**: every brand in the CMS gets its own downloadable PDF (`/api/catalog/[slug]`), generated server-side with pdfkit and styled to

match the site — the feature wholesale distributors actually ask for.

Other highlights:



- Zero-config demo mode: `npm install && npm run dev` runs the full site on bundled demo content — no Sanity project, no tokens. Connecting a real project + seeding it is one

command each.

- The whole palette lives in CSS variables in `:root` — re-theming for a client is one file, no recompile. The live demo ships a 6-palette switcher.

- Playwright e2e suite (36 tests, desktop + mobile) covering navigation, the PDF endpoints and SEO (JSON-LD, sitemap, OG).

Live demo: https://catalog.cleanhour.studio (try the palette switcher, top right)

