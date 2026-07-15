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B2B Catalog Template

A production-ready B2B catalog website (Next.js 14 + Sanity v3) that generates an on-the-fly branded PDF catalog for every brand in the CMS.

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B2B Catalog Template

Project Shots

Homepage — hero, category grid and CTAs, all driven by Sanity content.
The niche feature: a branded PDF catalog per brand, generated on the fly server-side with pdfkit (/api/catalog/[slug]).
Product catalog — categories with descriptions, straight from the CMS.
Fully responsive — the same homepage on mobile.

Editing environment

The desk — ten product categories, seeded from the bundled demo content in one command.
Nineteen demo brands, each referencing a category — the entities the PDF catalogs are generated from.
A brand document with its embedded product list — the exact content that feeds the on-the-fly PDF catalog for that brand.
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