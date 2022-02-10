Pricing update: Free users
Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Drage i magen

Podcast and tools to help children deal with emotions – or "the dragons in their belly"

Project Shots

An engaging frontpage with cute illustrations to excite both parents and children.

About the project

Drage i magen is a Norwegian podcast and set of tools to help parents teach their children about emotions – and how to deal with them. The website was made with Sanity and NextJS by Kult Byrå. A digital agency located in Oslo, Norway.

The project was based on the starter template "Next.js Blog with Comments"

See the whole case on Kult Byrås website here

Categorized in

Other projects by author

Kursjentene

Using Sanity to present and let participants book courses.

Kult Byrå

A branding and digital design agency located in Oslo, Norway.