Pricing update: Free users
Kursjentene

Using Sanity to present and let participants book courses.

Project Shots

An overview of all the upcoming courses.

Editing environment

The studio was styled to fit the brand of Kursjentene. Here's an example of how each course entity document is setup.
Participants are presented in another tab, along with their contact info.

About the project

Kursjentene provides courses on safety for those who are going to work on or by a public road.

We used Sanity for presenting the courses and as a solution booking.

Made by Kult Byrå.

Kult Byrå

A branding and digital design agency located in Oslo, Norway.

