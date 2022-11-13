Skip to content
Health & Wellness Site

By Terrell Singleton

Website built using my Sanity Website builder

Project Shots

Website for Healing and Wellness Small Black owned business in Owings Mills, Maryland
The services page of the Transformative Healing and wellness site
When this was posted the site was 5 days 2 hours 8 minutes and 14 seconds from the launch date of november 19,2022
notifications on the site

About the project

This project is for a clients website for their small black owned business in Owings Mills, Maryland. Its react on the front end, Node.js on the backend, and Sanity as the content store. This project uses a website builder that I built on using Sanity. There is a comprehensive dashboard that an admin could use to change all content on the site.

