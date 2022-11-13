Health & Wellness Site

Terrell Singleton
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
Terrell is located at Los Angeles, CA
Visit Terrell Singleton's profile
Website built using my Sanity Website builder
This project is for a clients website for their small black owned business in Owings Mills, Maryland. Its react on the front end, Node.js on the backend, and Sanity as the content store. This project uses a website builder that I built on using Sanity. There is a comprehensive dashboard that an admin could use to change all content on the site.
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
Marketing Team CMSGo to Marketing Team CMS
African American Themed Fill in the blank card GameGo to Fill in the Blank card game
My Future PortfolioGo to My Portfolio and Blog
Website for a Credit and Loan CompanyGo to Assembled Brands Website