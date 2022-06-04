Skip to content
View project liveShare your own project

Fill in the Blank card game

By Terrell Singleton

African American Themed Fill in the blank card Game

Project Shots

Question without image
#blacktwitterverificationquestion with image
Bye #blacktwitterverificationquestion
#blacktwitterverificationquestion pick a new question from a different category

About the project

This is a simple fill in the blank card game that has an african american vibe. It collects emails for an upcoming app release. Future plans are to build this out into it's own gameshow and to implement social media sign in.

Categorized in

Contributor

Other projects by author