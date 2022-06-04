Terrell Singleton
Fullstack Developer, React, Angular, and more
Terrell is located at Los Angeles, CA
African American Themed Fill in the blank card Game
This is a simple fill in the blank card game that has an african american vibe. It collects emails for an upcoming app release. Future plans are to build this out into it's own gameshow and to implement social media sign in.
