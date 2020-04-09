Exhibition

Artist

Artwork

Artist

Artist

exhibition

Client insisting on an unwieldy content setup – You have two document types,and– once they’ve made an, in which they define a reference to a specific, they would also like this to appear in an array of references in thedocument. I’m wondering if it’s possible to:A) automatically push this reference, as described aboveor...B) the references to `artwork`s have to be setup in each Exhibition document anyway (you might only show 5 artworks from an artist’s entire catalogue). Is it possible to import references an array of document references from one document type –– to another automatically?Not essential, they can do manually – but it seems like this might be in reach?