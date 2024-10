intialValue

export default { name: 'project', type: 'document', title: 'Project', fields: [ { name: 'title', title: 'Title', type: 'string', initialValue: 'This string' },

Puzzled on how to setfor a field. Docs seem pretty straightforward but when I use the example similar toIt does not fill in the filed with the initial value, nothing happens at all, no error in the console or anything. What am I missing? example taken from