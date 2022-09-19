Skip to content
Is it Possible to Set a Maximum Longevity on an Array Schema Type?

Last updated: Sep 19, 2022

Hey! Is it possible to set a max length on an array schema type?

Sep 19, 2022, 2:17 AM

It is possible, yes. You can set 

min
, 
max
, or 
length
requirements as part of the 
Validation
. The array schema type documentation has some examples.

Sep 19, 2022, 3:32 AM

