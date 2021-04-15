Skip to content
Issue with block content serialization and rendering in Sanity

10 replies
Last updated: Apr 15, 2021
Hi everyone! I’m seeing an issue with the way Sanity serializes block content to portable text. When I create a list in the block content editor in the Sanity studio, and then query that document, each node in the list is serialized as a separate block like this:
[
  {
    "body": [
      {
        "_key": "9b97be21300d",
        "_type": "block",
        "children": [
          {
            "_key": "16de96fa3a34",
            "_type": "span",
            "marks": [],
            "text": "one"
          }
        ],
        "level": 1,
        "listItem": "number",
        "markDefs": [],
        "style": "normal"
      },
      {
        "_key": "34d96b74f64d",
        "_type": "block",
        "children": [
          {
            "_key": "983cb335611a",
            "_type": "span",
            "marks": [],
            "text": "A"
          }
        ],
        "level": 2,
        "listItem": "number",
        "markDefs": [],
        "style": "normal"
      },
      {
        "_key": "b79701255e56",
        "_type": "block",
        "children": [
          {
            "_key": "be008dce52c2",
            "_type": "span",
            "marks": [],
            "text": "two"
          }
        ],
        "level": 1,
        "listItem": "number",
        "markDefs": [],
        "style": "normal"
      },
      {
        "_key": "a39ec9b9d95c",
        "_type": "block",
        "children": [
          {
            "_key": "280596195b9d",
            "_type": "span",
            "marks": [],
            "text": "three"
          }
        ],
        "level": 1,
        "listItem": "number",
        "markDefs": [],
        "style": "normal"
      },
      {
        "_key": "f3017f63b0c6",
        "_type": "block",
        "children": [
          {
            "_key": "cedba53a6969",
            "_type": "span",
            "marks": [],
            "text": ""
          }
        ],
        "markDefs": [],
        "style": "normal"
      }
    ]
  }
]
I was expecting the whole list to be serialized as a single block. Is this a bug? Should I create an issue in Github?
Apr 13, 2021, 5:08 AM
In portable text a listitem is a block, rather than the list being a block. https://github.com/portabletext/portabletext
Apr 13, 2021, 6:17 AM
If you are interested in the inner workings of how it builds lists you can find that here https://www.github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-hyperscript/tree/master/src%2FnestLists.js
Apr 13, 2021, 6:25 AM
Thank you Raffi! That makes sense. So now my issue is with the npm library “@sanity/block-content-to-react” which isn’t rendering lists correctly. Each list item is rendered as a separate list 😭
Apr 13, 2021, 8:30 PM
The react library is a wrapper around the hyperscript lib.
Apr 13, 2021, 8:31 PM
Do you mean it uses
@sanity/block-content-to-hyperscript
to render hyperscript and then converts that to react?
Apr 13, 2021, 8:35 PM
Basically yes. It calls the hyperscript internals with react.createelement. so renders react nodes directly.
Apr 13, 2021, 8:40 PM
Also if your block content listitems look good and you aren't doing any custom list serialisation. Then there is the possibility there's an issue with the lib.
Apr 13, 2021, 8:42 PM
My thoughts exactly. I will create an issue on https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react
Apr 13, 2021, 8:45 PM
FYI it wasn’t a bug in the library. This solved my problem https://github.com/sanity-io/block-content-to-react/issues/23#issuecomment-668031729
I was calling the array’s map function and passing each block to the BlockContent element instead of simply passing the whole array in.

Thanks again for your help Raffi! Much appreciated
🙂
Apr 15, 2021, 1:48 AM
Categorized in

