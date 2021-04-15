Issue with block content serialization and rendering in Sanity

[ { "body": [ { "_key": "9b97be21300d", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "16de96fa3a34", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "one" } ], "level": 1, "listItem": "number", "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "34d96b74f64d", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "983cb335611a", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "A" } ], "level": 2, "listItem": "number", "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "b79701255e56", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "be008dce52c2", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "two" } ], "level": 1, "listItem": "number", "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "a39ec9b9d95c", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "280596195b9d", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "three" } ], "level": 1, "listItem": "number", "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" }, { "_key": "f3017f63b0c6", "_type": "block", "children": [ { "_key": "cedba53a6969", "_type": "span", "marks": [], "text": "" } ], "markDefs": [], "style": "normal" } ] } ]

Hi everyone! I’m seeing an issue with the way Sanity serializes block content to portable text. When I create a list in the block content editor in the Sanity studio, and then query that document, each node in the list is serialized as a separate block like this:I was expecting the whole list to be serialized as a single block. Is this a bug? Should I create an issue in Github?