blockquote, dd, dl, figure, h1, h2, h3, h4, h5, h6, hr, p, pre { margin:0 }

The way I understand it, it’s slightly different than that. In Sanity, your rich text lives as portable text, which is a structured way of representing data. To present it on the web, it must be “converted” to a markup language (i.e., HTML), which is the task of the serializer. The serializer is basically parsing your portable text and following a set of instructions to convert to markup.Once that’s done, you’ll end up with your content represented as HTML. However, it will be up to your styles on the front end to handle the presentation of that data. You’re using Tailwind for your CSS, which (I believe) will normalize your styles to give you a clean slate to work with. This block of CSS is removing margins from several elements, including paragraphs:This is strictly on your front end. You can style your elements in the Sanity studio but those styles will not be connected at all to your styles on the front end. For example, I could replace all my list bullets in the studio with unicorn heads and it would not impact my front end code at all. You’re seeing h1, h2, etc tags styled in the studio because there is an opinionated set of styles being applied, but those presentational decisions will not carry over to your front end. So it’s not so much that your front end styles are overriding your serializer, but rather that your front end styles appear to be getting normalized (because you’re using Tailwind on the front end) but then not being customized from there.