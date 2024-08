Hey all,

Would anyone know if it's possible to set up individual field schema settings based on the user's role, for example set a field to hidden or readonly if it's specific role viewing the document? I know there is a useCurrentUser hook, but that can only be used in a React component, not in schema or config files, and I don't have custom components, I'm using the basic field types (e.g. string, image etc). What would be a good solution for this?