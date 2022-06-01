Skip to content
Announcing Sanity AI Assist
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Checking if a field is hidden and making it required if not.

18 replies
Last updated: Jun 1, 2022
Is there any way of checking whether a field is 
hidden
for making it required if it isn't?

document
doesn't seem to contain any value regarding the 
hidden
status of a field.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:15 AM
Considering you know the logic about the hidden field, do you need to check if it’s hidden at all? Can’t you apply the same logic for your validation?
Jun 1, 2022, 8:18 AM
Would a required hidden field still be required?
Jun 1, 2022, 8:19 AM
Pretty sure it would.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:20 AM
Then I would need to know if it is hidden. Or I could conditionally make it required if the other field is empty.
For context, this is basically about conditional fields for a link type: internalLink &amp; externalLink
Jun 1, 2022, 8:22 AM
I could make both required if both are empty. And make the hidden one not required if the other one has content.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:23 AM
Ah I see. Yes that makes sense.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:24 AM
But that might lead to a bit of confusion as both would be shown as required if none is provided. Although that might be compensated with a custom validation message.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:24 AM
Seems they are staying required even if hidden.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:25 AM
Having a boolean exposed on children of 
document
would be awesome.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:26 AM
I can actually see a 
hidden
field there but I think it refers to something else?
Jun 1, 2022, 8:26 AM
Content:
Jun 1, 2022, 8:27 AM
ref =&gt; {
      var parent = _ref.parent;
      return (parent === null || parent === void 0 ? void 0 : parent.linkType) !== "external";
Jun 1, 2022, 8:27 AM
That should simply be my current hidden condition function. Hm. Could I execute this check as well in the validation function and get a boolean back?
Jun 1, 2022, 8:28 AM
As I would be working with 
refs
, I would need to use the 
sanity.client
, but this seems to be only the function, so I would still need to get access to it as well.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:30 AM
I think I will give the "isItEmpty" check a shot first.
Jun 1, 2022, 8:31 AM
Actually you are right. I can also check using the same logic for validation. I make it required depending on the selected linkType.
Thank you for the help,
user F
! 🙂
Jun 1, 2022, 8:37 AM
Yay! Glad you got it. 😊
Jun 1, 2022, 8:38 AM
The solution for future generations:

validation: (Rule) =&gt;
        Rule.custom((currentValue, { parent }) =&gt; {
          return parent?.linkType === "internal" &amp;&amp; !currentValue
            ? "A link value is required."
            : true
        }),
Jun 1, 2022, 8:56 AM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Categorized in

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
Is there a way to write a groq query that checks if a boolean is true, and if so, returns an array of referenced documents?...Feb 1, 2021
Hi all! Does anyone have problem on deoplloying on Vercel (Using Next. js as a frontend)? I have two test projects, andonce...Jan 25, 2021
Hi, I'm trying to make a simple blog using Sanity and I'm stuck on post retrieval on my index page. I'm currently writing...Jan 1, 2021
Handling dynamic meta titles and descriptions in SanityFeb 25, 2021
Hey all - what’s the quickest way to batch delete all documents of a certain type? It looks like the `sanity` cli tool allows...Jan 29, 2021
How to turn PortableText into plain text in Javascript?Dec 7, 2020
Best way to convert HTML to a PortableText object?Dec 3, 2020
Best Headless Shopify TemplatesFeb 1, 2021
Rendering nested block contentJan 18, 2021
In the tutorial, there is samples of what the API returns as JSON. Is there a way to view these ?Jan 11, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.