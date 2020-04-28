Troubleshooting @sanity/color-input installation in Slack thread

Skip to content
Last updated: Apr 28, 2020
I am trying to use 
@sanity/color-input
and just keep getting 
Unknown type: color
Apr 28, 2020, 2:22 PM
Just double-checking, did you install color-input using 
sanity install @sanity/color-input
? And not color-list, correct? Because that one uses 
colors
as its type name 🙂
Apr 28, 2020, 2:31 PM
Apr 28, 2020, 2:32 PM
This is what it installed!
Apr 28, 2020, 2:33 PM
That looks correct. Did you restart sanity? If that doesn’t work, try removing 
node_modules
and 
package-lock.json
and running 
npm install
in the studio root.
I’ve just verified that running the same version of the plugin and using 
type: 'color'
is working, so we should be able to figure this one out 🤞
Apr 28, 2020, 2:36 PM
mk going to test out removing yarn lock and node_modules and reinstall!
Apr 28, 2020, 2:37 PM
do i need to add anything to my sanity.json?
Apr 28, 2020, 2:44 PM
It should automatically do that for you:
"plugins": [
  ...,
  "@sanity/color-input"
],
Apr 28, 2020, 2:45 PM
ahh that’s the problem, i had something unsaved and i guess the editor wasn’t letting anything “edit” it. Thank you
user M
🙂
Apr 28, 2020, 2:47 PM
That’s nasty 🙂 Glad you found out!
Apr 28, 2020, 2:49 PM
