sanity.json is a configuration file for Sanity components. There's one in the root of your project that contains the basic configuration for your studio.

Here's an example:

{ "root" : true , "project" : { "name" : "Movies" , "basePath" : "/studio" } , "api" : { "projectId" : "<yourProjectID>" , "dataset" : "production" } , "plugins" : [ "@sanity/base" , "@sanity/components" , "@sanity/default-layout" , "@sanity/default-login" , "@sanity/desk-tool" , "@sanity/google-maps-input" ] , "parts" : [ { "name" : "part:@sanity/base/schema" , "path" : "./schemas/schema.js" } ] }

Environments

If you want to target different datasets in your local development environment and in production you can configure sanity.json like this:

{ "api" : { "projectId" : "<yourProjectId>" , "dataset" : "production" } , "env" : { "development" : { "api" : { "dataset" : "staging" } } } , }

When running sanity start (for local development), the development environment is used. When running the output of sanity build or sanity deploy , the production environment is used.



Read more about using environment variables →

Development server host/port

If you want the local development server to listen to a different hostname or port number, you can set a server property and specify overrides. This can be useful if you're running multiple studios at the same time, or you want to access the development server from a different device on your network.

{ "server" : { "hostname" : "0.0.0.0" , "port" : 3333 } }

Gotcha When changing these values, make sure you add a new whitelisted CORS-origin which allows credentials.

Properties