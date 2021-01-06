sanity.json
Configure APIs, plugins and parts
sanity.json is a configuration file for Sanity components. There's one in the root of your project that contains the basic configuration for your studio.
Here's an example:
{
"root": true,
"project": {
"name": "Movies",
"basePath": "/studio"
},
"api": {
"projectId": "<yourProjectID>",
"dataset": "production"
},
"plugins": [
"@sanity/base",
"@sanity/components",
"@sanity/default-layout",
"@sanity/default-login",
"@sanity/desk-tool",
"@sanity/google-maps-input"
],
"parts": [
{
"name": "part:@sanity/base/schema",
"path": "./schemas/schema.js"
}
]
}
If you want to target different datasets in your local development environment and in production you can configure sanity.json like this:
{
//...,
"api": {
"projectId": "<yourProjectId>",
"dataset": "production"
},
"env": {
"development": {
"api": {
"dataset": "staging"
}
}
},
//...
}
When running
sanity start (for local development), the development environment is used. When running the output of
sanity build or
sanity deploy, the production environment is used.
Read more about using environment variables →
If you want the local development server to listen to a different hostname or port number, you can set a server property and specify overrides. This can be useful if you're running multiple studios at the same time, or you want to access the development server from a different device on your network.
{
//...,
"server": {
"hostname": "0.0.0.0", // Listen on all devices
"port": 3333
}
//...
}
Gotcha
When changing these values, make sure you add a new whitelisted CORS-origin which allows credentials.
rootboolean
Defines whether this is the root
sanity.jsonfile of your project. Plugins also have a
sanity.jsonconfiguration file that defines their named parts, but plugins should have the
rootproperty set to
false(or omitted entirely).
projectobject
Defines the
nameof the studio displayed in the upper left corner (if no logo is set). Optionally is may also contain a
basePaththat defines the root path for the studio. This lets you build the Studio to a static bundle with
sanity buildand embed it in existing management interfaces.
apiobject
Defines the
projectIdand
datasetthat this Studio will be connected to. You can find the
projectIdon sanity.io/manage when looking at your project. A project can have multiple datasets so you need to configure that as well.
pluginsarray
Defines the basic plugins for your studio. These plugins may themselves define their own plugins with their own
sanity.jsonfiles. If you want to provide your own implementations for any of these you may do so below under
parts.
partsarray
Defines named parts for the plugin system. In this example, we only define a single part – our schema that defines the data model for this studio.
serverobject
Defines properties for the development server, namely
hostnameand
portto listen on. The default hostname is
localhostand the default port number is
3333. When changing these values, make sure you add a new whitelisted CORS-origin which allows credentials.
envobject
An object with environment names as keys and an object of sanity.json values you want to override for that specific environment. See example here.